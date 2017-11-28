Shop Our Fave Looks from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

After months of anticipation, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has finally aired. Angels like Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Stella Maxwell took to the runway casually clad in Swarovski sequins, draping silk and OTT angel wings.

While some of the looks were problematic (to say the least!), there’s no denying that there were some drop dead gorgeous lingerie that made us gasp out loud.

If your lingerie drawer is in need of a seriously upgrade (whose isn’t?!) look no further than the gallery below. We’ve rounded up where to buy the pieces from our fave looks at the VSFS so you don’t have to.

1 of 26 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) Blanca Padilla

Related:

The Best Behind-The-Scenes Moments From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017

Chrissy Teigen Trolled the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and It Will Make Your Day

Here’s Every Model Walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show