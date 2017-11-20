The Best Behind-The-Scenes Moments From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was filmed last night in Shanghai and this morning, the heavens opened—aka, we woke up to social feeds flooded with pics, boomerangs and IG stories from angel wing-clad models like Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio and newcomer cuties Gizele Oliveira and Estelle Chen.

If you’re like us and can’t wait until the show airs next week, get your fix with these VS Fashion Show behind-the-scenes moments of the angels prepping for the show (read: taking selfies with pursed-lips and peace signs), rehearsing their walks and getting their glam on back stage.

1 of 31

(Photo: instagram.com/victoriassecret) Bella Hadid

1. Bella Hadid

2. Vanessa Moody, Sanne Vloet and Kelly Gale

3. Adriana Lima and Karlie Kloss

4. Frida Aasen, trainer Justin Gelband and Vanessa Moody

5. Gizele Oliviera

6. Estelle Chen

7. Alanna Arrington, Dilone and Vanessa Moody

8. Jourdan Dunn

9. Zuri Tibby and Roos Marijn Dekok

10. Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes

11. (Clockwise) Sui He, Xiao Wen Ju, Cindy Bruna, Josephine Scriver and Ming Xi

12. Maria Borges

13. Asaf Ganot, Georgia Fowler and Dev Windsor

14. Leomie Anderson

15. Herieth Paul

16. Cindy Brunda, Roos Marijn Dekok, Devon Windsor, Megan Williams, Nadine Leopold and Georgia Fowler

17. Alanna Arrington and Amilna Estevao

18. (Clockwise) Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk, Lais Ribeiro, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge and Candice Swanepoel

19. Bella Hadid

20. Sara Sampaio and Georgia Fowler

21. (Clockwise) Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk, Stella Maxwell

22. Daniela Braga

23. Jourdana Phillips

24. Elsa Hosk and Alessandra Ambrosio

25. Lily Adridge and Josephine Skriver

26. Lais Ribeiro

27. Bella Hadid

28. Romee Strijd, Martha Hunt, Karlie Kloss and Lais Ribeiro

29. Martha Hunt and Elsa Hosk

30. Lais Ribeiro, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio and Stella Maxwell

31. Alessandra Ambrosio Next

