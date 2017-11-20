The Best Behind-The-Scenes Moments From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017

From Bella to Jourdan to Karlie, here are the best #BTS moments from the show

0

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was filmed last night in Shanghai and this morning, the heavens opened—aka, we woke up to social feeds flooded with pics, boomerangs and IG stories from angel wing-clad models like Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio and newcomer cuties Gizele Oliveira and Estelle Chen.

If you’re like us and can’t wait until the show airs next week, get your fix with these VS Fashion Show behind-the-scenes moments of the angels prepping for the show (read: taking selfies with pursed-lips and peace signs), rehearsing their walks and getting their glam on back stage.

(Photo: instagram.com/victoriassecret)

Bella Hadid

