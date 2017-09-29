Hold the Hell Up—is Versace’s Latest Collabo with a… Canadian Hockey Team?!



Quick q: did a storied Italian fashion house and an iconic Canadian NHL team just join forces to give us the style-meets-sports collabo we never knew we needed? A new Versace sweater has Vancouver Canucks fans wondering just that. The sweater, which at around $1,250 CAD will cost you a few more pennies than a vintage Canucks jersey, has a logo splashed across its chest that looks curiously like an old school Canucks logo—the “flying skate” that adorned the team’s gear and merch from 1985-1997, to be precise.

And while fans of Canada’s game are either LOL-ing at the similarity or calling for Versace to be thrown in the penalty box, I, for one, am here for it, because if anyone could get this good Canadian gal to care one bit about hockey (don’t @ me), it’s mother-effing Donatella, honey! With that said, I have to wonder if the brand got permission from the logo’s OG designer—spoiler alert: doubt it—because while I’ll poke fun at the maybe-accidental fashion and hockey partnership till the Zamboni takes its final spin around the rink (hockey analogies!), copyright infringement is never chic.

Hey @EricOnSportsLaw. What are the chances that the #Canucks could pursue legal action against Versace with this spin-off sweater? pic.twitter.com/gpkcNdWy1t — Grady Sas (@GradySas) September 28, 2017

@Versace damn, of all logos to rip off, it just had to be the @Canucks pic.twitter.com/SM1KyVQw0J — (@The_Mathias_13) September 28, 2017

If you have more than a G lying around, and a love for both high fashion and ice hockey, then this sweater is an obvious fall must-have. The rest of us can wait till fast fashion version inevitably trickles down into our local F21.

