The Best Street Style Spotted At Vancouver Fashion Week SS18

Torontonians tend to think their city is the centre of the universe, particularly when it comes to fashion. But we oft forget that there are lots of other Canadian cities doing amazing things when it comes to local designers—and local style. Here to prove it is the stylish troupe that killed the Vancouver Fashion Week street style game this season. Attendees were decked out in the chicest plaid coats, the most fun tulle ensembles and some killer athleisure looks.

Click through to peep all our favourite Vancouver Fashion Week street style, and gather some fall fashion inspo while you’re at it.

