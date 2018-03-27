All the Best Street Style Looks at Vancouver Fashion Week

Vancouver Fashion Week wraps its 31st season today, and aside from the beautiful shows put on by up-and-coming designers from around the world, the city’s most fashionable turned up in some pretty on-point outfits.

Bright colours were definitely a favourite, in everything from oversized blazers to earrings and shoes. Attendees also showed us that over-the-knee boots aren’t going away anytime soon. They also brought it in the beauty department, with pastel hair, dark lipstick and metallic nails. Since Vancouver obviously isn’t getting the extended winter the rest of the country is suffering through, these could be the trends we’ll all be wearing come warmer times.

Scroll through the gallery below to check out all our fave looks from outside the Vancouver Fashion Week 2018 shows.

(Photo: Tristen Williams)

