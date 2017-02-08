The Cutest Valentine’s Day Home Décor Finds

A little pink teapot with a heart on it, a jewellery holder that says “Love Bug” and other adorable finds for your home that you didn’t know you needed

  0

Valentine’s Day has never been known for its subtlety, with cupid cutouts and huge splashes of pinks and reds taking over store windows. But, of late, the holiday is getting a tasteful makeover, with stores offering products you’ll want to keep in your home long past February 14. Here are 15 picks to spread the love—365 days of the year.

<b> Indigo </b>
15
view slideshow
Photos

Related:
5 Valentine’s Beauty Looks—For Whatever Your Day Entails
Play Up Your Best Assets with These Flattering AF Lingerie Picks
16 Insta Accounts to Inspire All Your DIY Decor Projects

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources