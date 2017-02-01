14 Gifts for the Valentines’ Day Hater in Your Life

Got a BFF who thinks Valentine’s Day is a Hallmark-fabricated, single people-discriminating, super gross love fest? Here’s what to get them to feed the hate

  0
<b>Breakups to Makeup</b>
14
view slideshow
Photos

Related:
16 Special Edition Gift Ideas for Celebrating the Lunar New Year
15 Times The Bachelor Was Too Real For Single Girls
Why Being Single Sucks: What No One Wants to Talk About

 

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources