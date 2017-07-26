The Ultimate Guide to Dressing Like a Baldwin, Hadid or Jenner

When it comes to it-girl style status, it’s universally agreed that Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid and their bestie Hailey Baldwin have got looks for days. They collectively serve fire attire Monday through Sunday and we’ve cracked their stylish code.

While our budget doesn’t have room for the luxury of a celebrity stylist, after some casual creeping we uncovered five ways to cop their flawless fashions. Whether it’s through their unconventional jacket dressing or donning sunglasses at night, their chicest tips and tricks are all here in this simple guide to looking like a celeb all summer long.

(Photo: Getty Images) 1. Sport those cat eyes at night Why wear your sunnies during the day when they were clearly meant for night? Avoid the lights, cameras and paparazzi with these of-the-moment cat-eyes.

2. Adam Selman x Les Specs The Fugitive bright gold sunglasses, $154, lespecs.com

3. Polly ‘90s Pointy Cat Eye Sunglasses, $30, topshop.com

4. Gucci at eye sunglasses, $572, farfetch.com

5. Crap Eyewear The Wild Gift Strawberry Milkshake Sunglasses, $82, lazyoaf.com

6. Saint Laurent Heart Cat Eye Sunglasses, $557, bloomingdales.com

7. 2. Say bye to the bra 'Tis the season to free the nip in these v. sheer numbers.

8. Philosophy Di Lorenzo Seranfini Blue Lace Top, $150, italist.com

9. Agent Provocateur Ashanti Embellished Bodysuit, $4,236, harrods.com

10. Lyocell-blend flounced blouse, $30, hm.com

11. Self-Portrait Self-Portrait Guipure Lace Top, $430, net-a-porter.com

12. Good American Good Girl Bodysuit, $212, goodamerican.com

13. 3. Be a track star Taking your cues from Sporty Spice, try track pants for brunch, the bar or a casual group hang.

14. Fenty By Puma Tearaway Track Pants, $261, fwrd.com

15. Adidas Osaka Mid-Ride Track Pant, $94, urbanoutfitters.com

16. Marcelo Burlon County of Milan Black Kappa Edition Track Pants, $410, ssense.com

17. X-girl Cropped Flare Track Pants, $185, openingceremony.com

18. Area Rhinestone-Embellished Jersey Track Pants, $497, barneys.com

19. 4. Wear your jacket half on, half off Need instant cool points? Dress as if you’ve never properly worn a jacket in your life, because nothing screams chill like a half-slung coat.

20. Babaton Kahlo Jacket, $225, aritzia.com

21. Alice & Olivia Cody Embroidered Studded Leather Cropped Jacket, $1,639, aliceandolivia.com

22. Baum Und Pferdgarten Faux Fur Jacket, $561, luisaviaroma.com

23. Embroidered Denim Duster Jacket, $90, zara.com

24. Elliott Free Love Jacket, $377, anthropologie.com

25. 5. Go sky high Keeps it extra spicy with coverage courtesy of over-the-knee boots.

26. Cuplé Boots, $118, yoox.com

27. Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Denim Thigh-high Belted Boots, $5,344, manoloblahnik.com

28. Emotions Over The Knee Boot, $150, stevemadden.ca

29. Asteille Midnight Black Over-the-knee boots, $140, aldoshoes.com

30. Yeezy Tubular clear over-the-knee boots, $1,048, mytheresa.com Next

