The Very Best Street Style Looks at TWFW 2018

Hoorah! Fashion month has finally wrapped for another season and TWFW (Toronto Women’s Fashion Week, for those who can’t keep up with all the acronyms) closed it off.
This year, local designers including Rudsak, Mikael D, Stephen Caras and Lesley Hampton served up some runway realness in downtown Toronto for three days straight. The talented designer line-up attracted some of Canada’s most stylish attendees and FLARE was there to snap them.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the best TWFW 2018 street style looks for all your spring OOTD inspo.