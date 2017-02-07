At the start of the year we found out that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are an item (which we’re still obsessing over, BTW), and now we find out that he’s launched his very own Starboy-approved capsule collection with H&M. You can say that it’s been a pretty good start to 2017 for the singer.

The collection includes a range of street wear apparel hand-picked from the singer himself: his staple bomber jackets, oversized hoodies, crew neck sweaters and cool basics. The best part? Lots of the pieces feature his signature “XO” logo.

Though the collection is technically menswear, most of the pieces are unisex. We’re definitely going to rock the sweatshirts with a pair of athleisure leggings and sneakers, and wear the bomber jackets over just about everything we own.

The collection will be available starting on March 2 at select H&M stores and online. Be sure to set an alert because we’re predicting that this fire collection will sell out in no time!

