This Canadian Sleepwear Brand Was Just Named One Of Oprah’s Favourite Things

Come the holiday season (which is right now, FYI), there’s nothing like the blessing of Oprah’s Favourite Things for a brand, especially a small one. So when Alexandra Suhner-Isenberg found out her Vancouver-based sleepwear company, The Sleep Shirt, made the 2017 cut, she was ecstatic.

“She’s such an influential figure, and there hasn’t been a single person who hasn’t been like ‘oh my god’ when we tell them the news,” Suhner-Isenberg told us. “To be recognized by such a major person and influencer is so great.”

Suhner-Isenberg founded The Sleep Shirt in 2012 and based her first design on a 19th-century chemise she found in a London market. All of her shirts are meant for sleeping, but she can also thank the enduring sleepwear trend for making them daytime-appropriate and bringing her designs into the spotlight.

“We did a desk side with one of [Oprah’s] editors, and she ended up getting one of our night shirts and wearing it into the office,” Suhner-Isenberg explained. The editor paired her blue oxford stripe sleep shirt with sandals and a gold cuff, and Oprah thought it “looked terrific.” The rest is history.

So if you want an effortlessly chic, Canadian-made gift for basically anyone on your list this year (the unisex sleepwear comes in both petite and plus), snag the short sleep shirt or the full-length ASAP and be sure to let them know it’s Oprah-approved.

