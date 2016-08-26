The Best Places to Buy Jeans in Calgary

Leo Boutique

Where: 810 16 Ave. SW, leoboutique.com

Atmosphere: This trendy Mount Royal Village boutique has all the brands you see on your favourite models off duty plus a unique selection of brands you won't find anywhere else in the city including Opening Ceremony, Tiger of Sweden and Maison Kitsune.

Brands: Frame, Mother Denim, Nudie Jeans, Fidelity, Ksubi, Citizens of Humanity and New Denim.

Fave piece for fall: I'll reach for the Liya High Rise Classic Fit in Fade Out from Citizens of Humanity ($388) for when I want a more classic silhouette and Mother Denim's Insider Crop ($298) for when I'm craving something a little trendier.

Average price for a pair: Around $300

Services: Leo offers off-site hemming and alterations and in-store personal styling.