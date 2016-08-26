It’s a universal truth that shopping for jeans is v. overwhelming. (Can’t we just snap our fingers and be in the perfect pair already?) From figuring out sizing to choosing the right wash (so! many! choices!), it’s a serious job. Lucky for everyone, our cool-girl correspondent Ania B. is here to make the hunt in Cow Town a little easier. Scroll through for her ultimate edit of the best places to buy jeans in Calgary, plus her fave fall pick from each store. Happy shopping!
1 of 5
Leo Boutique
Where: 810 16 Ave. SW, leoboutique.com
Atmosphere: This trendy Mount Royal Village boutique has all the brands you see on your favourite models off duty plus a unique selection of brands you won't find anywhere else in the city including Opening Ceremony, Tiger of Sweden and Maison Kitsune.
Brands: Frame, Mother Denim, Nudie Jeans, Fidelity, Ksubi, Citizens of Humanity and New Denim.
Fave piece for fall: I'll reach for the Liya High Rise Classic Fit in Fade Out from Citizens of Humanity ($388) for when I want a more classic silhouette and Mother Denim's Insider Crop ($298) for when I'm craving something a little trendier.
Average price for a pair: Around $300
Services: Leo offers off-site hemming and alterations and in-store personal styling.
You should check out Splash of Fashion in Kensington area Calgary
One of the best ladies denim stores in Canada
Judy on