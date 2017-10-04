Up-and-Coming Canadian Fashion Designer Lesley Hampton Just Set the Bar for Runway Diversity

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
On October 3, First Nations fashion designer Lesley Hampton showed her SS18 collection at Toronto Women’s Fashion Week on an insanely inspiring array of diverse, inclusive and seriously gorgeous models.
The collection, called ”Sticks and Stones,” featured models from a range of cultural backgrounds, women from sizes 2 to 24, a Boston bombing survivor, body diversity activist Tia Duffy and many more.
“Showing at Toronto Women’s Fashion Week this season has allowed me to reconfirm my inspiration and aspiration for diversity in fashion,” said the designer in a press release. “It was incredible to be able to inspire others to push boundaries and know that they are worth it, no matter [their]body shape. This runway was super meaningful and emotional for me as a designer, as a woman and as a First Nation artist.”
This kind of diversity and inclusion on the runway deserves to be celebrated, yes? Peep all the looks from her TWFW show here: