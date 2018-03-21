Tessa Virtue Said Her Mom Styled Her Outfit for Ellen So… Can She Adopt Us Immeds?

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
As freakin’ if we needed one more reason to adore Tessa Virtue. Virtue—one beautiful half of Canada’s so-talented-it’s-unfair gold-medal ice dancing pair—appeared with her skating partner Scott Moir on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 20 (you probs already knew that, though) and looked *gorgeous* in her pale pink Club Monaco jumpsuit. If you’re like me and have been elbow-deep in Google trying to emulate Tessa Virtue style, you might want to go shopping with Virtue’s mom, Kate.
You read that right: Virtue credits her mom as her stylist for the ensemble, and so now we’re trying to figure out how to become part of the Virtue fam.