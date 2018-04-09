Tessa Virtue Just Taught Us the Perfect Way to Remix Pieces You Already Have in Your Closet

Tessa Virtue can literally do no wrong, yes? ‘K, glad we’re on the same page. Here, our favourite Canadian ice dancing champion (side note: how much do you miss Tessa and Scott?) shows us how to put together three items we most likely already have in our closets and makes looking so damn cute appear so damn easy. Behold, your new go-to spring ensemble:

A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Apr 8, 2018 at 5:25pm PDT

The outfit combo of a pleated pink skirt, a basic tee and a leather moto is so simple and chic, we kinda can’t believe we weren’t already doing it. Think about your own closet—there’s a pretty good chance you already own a white t-shirt, motorcycle jacket—or really any kind of cropped jacket—and some version of a midi skirt, pleated or not. Put ’em together and knot (or tuck) the t-shirt and voila! A Virtue-inspired look that’ll take you through the spring in style. Thank us (and Tessa) later.

