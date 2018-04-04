Here’s How to Refresh Your Denim Jacket Courtesy of Tessa Virtue

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Just in time for spring, figure skater (and national treasure) Tessa Virtue has inspired a brilliant little update to that classic, boxy jean jacket we all have waiting in the wings for when the temps finally start to climb up.
In an Insta dispatch from Osaka, Virtue is seen living her best life, smiling in the sun, cherry blossoms behind her in a super cute cropped denim jacket. Just a one-step snip to the bottom of your jean jacket is all this calls for—no iron-on slogans or embroidered flowers to sew on or trips to the tailor.