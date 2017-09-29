The Absolute Best Jeans If You’re Tall

Her new album may be questionable, but there’s one thing no one can deny about Taylor Swift: the girl is tall. And for anyone approaching her 5’11” frame, there’s one style of jeans that qualify as a must-have. “Skinny jeans look amazing on long legs,” says Alex Gray, Gap VP, Denim Design.

The statuesque can also pump up the volume when it comes to their jeans’ silhouette or accents. “Flares are always figure flattering for tall women, as long as you ensure that proportions are balanced. They can also pull off a slouchy boyfriend jean with ease,” says Gray, “Have fun and play with details!”

Unlike your petite or curvy friends, being blessed with extra height means there’s minimal risk that stylish details will visually alter your figure. Embellishment, such as embroidery or metallic patches? Bring it on. Printed jeans? Step right up. Unexpected shapes, like a jogger-inspired jean? NBD.

Where you can’t be so footloose is the hem. Or, more specifically where it lands on your mile-long legs – this one element demands strict attention. “Being tall, the challenge can be finding jeans that are long enough,” says Ruth Basloe, Styling Director at Nordstrom, “For wide leg and flared denim, it’s best to search for styles that offer extra-long inseams.” Check out Frame, J.Brand, Yoga Jeans and Mavi for options that reach 34”, or beyond. There’s one exception: with roomy silhouettes, a cuff that hovers just above the ground won’t compromise your shape.

For those who prefer a not-too-tight, not-too-loose fit, Paige Adams-Geller, Co-Founder and Creative Director of PAIGE, has you covered. “For tall women, I’m obsessed with the Julia Straight,” she says, “It is the same super flattering high-rise straight leg silhouette as the Jacqueline, but with a longer inseam.” The twisted seam detail with slit embellishment keeps step with the array of frayed, slanted and ruffled hems that feel so now. You can join the party, too, just exercise caution to maintain a long line. “Cropped jeans can be a challenge as you don’t want the style to be mistaken for capris or hit your calves at a point that is unflattering,” says Basloe, “Ideally, the cropped denim should hit just above where the calf begins to curve outward. You may be better off buying a full-length style and hemming it to the right spot.”

If you’re shopping at the chic department store you won’t have to go far to accomplish that task. Besides a denim bar stocked with on-trend choices, Nordstrom also offers the perk of in-house alterations. Similar denim-obsessed destinations, such as Over the Rainbow in Toronto, Epsy in Calgary and Jeans Jeans Jeans in Montreal can hook you up with on-site tailoring, too.

Fayza Jogg Jean, $348, diesel.com

2. Adriana Super Skinny jeans, $128, mavi.com

3. Goldsign The Trouser Jeans, $409, shopbop.com

4. Marion jeans, $240, siwydenim.com

5. 501 Skinny Jeans, $134, levi.com

6. Mid-Rise Deconstructed Best Girlfriend jeans, $90, gapcanada.ca

7. Julia Straight jeans, $310, paige.com Next

