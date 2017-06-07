With the summer heat comes the struggle we all know too well: finding a cute swimsuit that shows off our assets and doesn’t break the bank. But every year, scrolling through dozens of online stores looking for The One is a strenuous and often disappointing task. If you know this plight, you’re not alone. Last summer, online shoppers spent three times longer hunting for swimwear than any other piece of clothing, and 45 percent of swimsuits bought this season have already been returned.

But the tide is about to change, because Lyst just launched their new SwimSeeker tool. The online hub, which compiles a wide-range of fashion finds and personalizes them to your shopping needs, added the swimwear finder to their site today. The website has more than 150,000 swimsuits from upwards of 1,000 designers (nbd), and with the help of SwimSeeker, you won’t have to spend hours clicking through them all to find the suit that fits your body and your budget, too.

The tool requires you to answer three questions. First, you pick the part of your body you want to show off—your chest, back, booty, tummy, legs or hips. Then it’ll determine whether you’re a monochrome babe who digs black and white or if you can’t get enough bright hues by asking you to choose your fave swimwear colours. In the final step, you select an adjective that describes your personal style: feminine, sporty, modest or show-off. Once the results pop up, you can refine your search even more by selecting what category, designers, material and price range suits you best.

So say bye-bye to the swimwear shopping struggle and hello to a suit so bomb you’ll want to do a slow-mo Baywatch run down the beach.

Related:

20 Killer Swimsuits Under $20—That Look Anything But Cheap

14 Ways to Embrace the Epic Return of the ’90s Swimsuit

Bye, Bikini! 25 One-Piece Swimsuits That Slay