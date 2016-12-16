Maybe you’re one of those people who lives for the holidays and all its festive trappings (Love Actually and gingerbread lattes, FTW). Maybe you could take the holidays or leave ’em but are def okay with all the cookies/wine/fancy cheese spreads (same). Or perhaps you’d rather stick piping hot candy canes in your eye sockets than hear the same four Christmas carols in one. more. store. Regardless of which category you fall into, you probs still have a sh-t ton of prezzies to buy and that’s where we come in. Behold, the ultimate 2016 holiday gift guide.

For last-minute additions to your list:

15 Covetable Gifts That Ship Rill Quick



For the beauty buffs:

18 Stocking Stuffers For the Hardcore Beauty Lover in Your Life

56 Beauty Gift Sets With Major Value

For srsly unique gifting:

20 Cat-Themed Gifts For the Floof-Lover in Your Life

15 Bespoke Treasures for Totally Unique Holiday Gifting

Editors’ Picks: What We’re Giving (and Yes, Hoping to Get)

20 Holiday Hostess Gifts That Are Way More Thoughtful Than Booze

15 Fresh Gifts Inspired By the Pantone 2017 Colour of the Year

18 Passive-Aggressive Gifts That Say What You Cannot



For the socially-minded do-gooder:

Gifts That Give Back: 20 Picks For Your Favourite Do-Gooder

Shop Local: 28 Made in Canada Gifts For Everyone on Your List

10 Canadian Charities to Donate to Based on What She Hated the Most About 2016

For every member of your chic squad:

Shop For Your Squad: Holiday Gift Guide 2016

23 Badass Gifts For the Badass Bitch in Your Squad

26 Cute AF Gift Ideas Your BFF Will Love

Cool Gifts For Guys: 16 Unique Ideas For the Holidays



For keeping it (relatively) cheap and cheerful:

24 Super Cute Stocking Stuffers Under $24

25 Totally Rad Secret Santa Gifts Under $25

22 Kitschy Pop Culture Gifts That Are *Actually* Cool



MORE HOLIDAY STYLE & BEAUTY INSPO, RIGHT THIS WAY:

How to Style Your Ugly Christmas Sweater For Max Cuteness

8 Airport #LOOOOKS to Help You Get Through Flying This Holiday

25 Party Flats to Wear Instead of Heels

Holiday Style: 30 Standout Party Dresses Under $300

25 Party-Ready LBDs to Bookmark Now

21 Celebrity Hairstyles to Copy For Party Season

Holiday Hair: How to Get the Braided Bun Look

Holiday Hair: How to Get the Twisted Crown Look

Holiday Nail Art: How to Create a Gold Leaf Mani

Holiday Nail Art: How to Create a Shattered Glass Mani