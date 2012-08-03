Street Style: East Coast Style

Street Style: East Coast Fashion

Obsessed with street style? There's nothing better than clicking across

the web and discovering a new site that livens up your personal

style--especially when it's made in Canada. Fashion East Halifax

spotlights some of our nation's top style setters in casual and cool

ensembles inspired by their calm surroundings. Photographers Krista

Comeau, Meghan Tansey Whitton and Melissa Dubé run the sleek Tumblr page

posting updates on the regular of off-duty students and trendy locals.

Here we get to know the trio behind one of Canada's best (and

undiscovered) street style blogs.





