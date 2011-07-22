Steal Her Style: Olivia Palermo’s Golden Booties

Today’s lust-worthy look and how to get it

Photo By Keystone Press

Olivia Palermo attended the Friends with Benefits New York premiere in a pared-down summer look. Pairing a crisp white blouse with a printed maxi skirt, the mix-master opted for no statement jewels but instead added her signature twist with a pair of gold lace-up booties. Give your look some opulent edge with a pair of golden heels that will jazz up any summer number.

FLARE Pick: Giuseppe Zanotti booties, $425. giuseppezanottidesign.com


Click here for more fresh summer accessory style that was snapped on the streets of Toronto

 

