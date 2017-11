Shop These 25 Statement T-Shirts and Let Your Tee Do the Talking

Why open your mouth to communicate when your shirt can do it for you? Statement tees made a resurgence when Dior declared “We Should All Be Feminists” on their spring ’18 runway and the fashion industry got the message—it’s time to express yo’self.

Be it a political message, passionate proclamation or something a little more lighthearted, it’s more important than ever to share what’s on your mind and a plethora of notable designers, including Prabal Gurung, Public School and Baja East, agree. Even street style standouts like Winnie Harlow and Sofia Richie have been spotted repping the trend. Layer a statement tee under a strappy slip dress or leather jacket and your cool factor will skyrocket.

We’ve rounded up our 25 favourite sass-filled shirts to shop and get the last word in.

The Beatles Palmer Applique Tee, $260, aliceandolivia.com

2. Female Boss T-shirt, $21, selfridges.com

3. farfetch.com Mira Mikati Forever Or Never Glitter Embellished T-Shirt, $515,

4. YCH ‘Glamour’ Print Vintage Patch T-shirt, $280, lanecrawford.com

5. Ambush Black ‘Raise’ T-Shirt, $165, ssense.com

6. The Laundry Room Babe Tee, $74, nordstrom.com

7. Alice & You Super Slogan Tee, $41, asos.com

8. My Loneliness Tee, $64, dollskill.com

9. U R Worth It Tee, $48, bando.com

10. Boy Crazy Tee, $134, alexachung.com

11. Project Social T Flocked Tee, $37, urbanoutfitters.com

12. Up Beat T-shirt, $39, jcrew.com

13. Olympia Le-Tan Slogan Sequin T-shirt, $528, farfetch.com

14. Graffiti Message T-shirt, $39, simons.ca

15. ‘Self Lovin’ Slogan T-Shirt, $27, topshop.com

16. Not Now Bye Tee, $17, forever21.com

17. Love Army Protest T-shirt, $32, startshouting.net

18. Wide Cut T-shirt, $18, hm.com

19. Like Realizing Stuff Tee, $45, kyliejennershop.com

20. Make America T-shirt, $160, shopbop.com

21. Keep It Nasty Tee, $57, nastygal.com

22. Printed Message T-shirt, $20, mango.com

23. Slogan T-shirt, $10, zara.com

24. Feminist T-shirt, $48, ilovemel.com

25. Sol Angeles Rolled-Cuff Graphic Tee, $132, anthropologie.com Next

