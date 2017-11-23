Shop These 25 Statement T-Shirts and Let Your Tee Do the Talking

Why open your mouth to communicate when your shirt can do it for you? Statement tees made a resurgence when Dior declared “We Should All Be Feminists” on their spring ’18 runway and the fashion industry got the message—it’s time to express yo’self.

Be it a political message, passionate proclamation or something a little more lighthearted, it’s more important than ever to share what’s on your mind and a plethora of notable designers, including Prabal Gurung, Public School and Baja East, agree. Even street style standouts like Winnie Harlow and Sofia Richie have been spotted repping the trend. Layer a statement tee under a strappy slip dress or leather jacket and your cool factor will skyrocket.

We’ve rounded up our 25 favourite sass-filled shirts to shop and get the last word in.

1 of 25 Previous Next Tumblr

The Beatles Palmer Applique Tee, $260, aliceandolivia.com

Related:

Ugly Shoe, Meet the Ugly Bag. Here’s Where to Shop the Trend

Couch Florals Are Happening—Here’s Where You Can Shop the Trend

What Instagram’s Most Stylish Are Buying at Topshop Right Now