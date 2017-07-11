14 Crazy Cool Statement Earrings to Buy Now—Starting at $10

It’s no secret that statement earrings are the must-have accessory of 2017. These versatile pieces were popping up all over the SS17 runways, red carpets and naturally into our jewellery boxes.

From tassels to pom-poms to XXL hoops, more is more when it comes to earrings right now. And the best thing about these crazy cool accessories? They’re instant outfit-makers.

Looking to jump on the statement earrings bandwagon? We are so with you. Here are some of our faves below—starting at just $10—plus check out this video on finding the right pair for your face shape.

J.Crew Flower Clock Hoop Earrings, $64, jcrew.com

