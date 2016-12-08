Thanks to the spring runways, we got an in-your-face reminder that OTT necklaces are out, and big-ass statement earrings are in. From J.W.Anderson to Gucci, all eyes were on model earlobes, decorated in the boldest and brightest oversized earrings. Take cues from those runways instead of clamoring to put together an outfit that’s both office and party appropriate, or toting an extra bag for an entirely different outfit that requires a bathroom stall-change. Pack a pair of statement earrings, an outfit-transforming accessory that will fit into your smallest clutch. Even the most boring button down can look next level with a pair of bright red fans, or a single bejeweled chandelier earring. And if you’re getting tired of your faithful LBD, put down the sparkly party dress and pick up a pair of pompom earrings. The only rule: go big or go home.

