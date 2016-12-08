This Is the Only Accessory You Need to Dress Up Your Holiday Look

From colourful tassels to fluffy pompoms to collarbone-dusting chains, jazz up your daytime outfit with a pair of OTT earrings that will take you into the evening in style

  1

Thanks to the spring runways, we got an in-your-face reminder that OTT necklaces are out, and big-ass statement earrings are in. From J.W.Anderson to Gucci, all eyes were on model earlobes, decorated in the boldest and brightest oversized earrings. Take cues from those runways instead of clamoring to put together an outfit that’s both office and party appropriate, or toting an extra bag for an entirely different outfit that requires a bathroom stall-change. Pack a pair of statement earrings, an outfit-transforming accessory that will fit into your smallest clutch. Even the most boring button down can look next level with a pair of bright red fans, or a single bejeweled chandelier earring. And if you’re getting tired of your faithful LBD, put down the sparkly party dress and pick up a pair of pompom earrings. The only rule: go big or go home.

<b>Zara</b>
17
view slideshow
Photos

Related:
10 Key Accessories to Update Your Look For Fall 2016
Match Game: What Coat to Wear With Your Holiday Party Outfit
NYE Outfit Idea: Rock a Corset Like a Kardashian-Jenner

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

One comment on “This Is the Only Accessory You Need to Dress Up Your Holiday Look

  1. Nice. Back to the 90’s in a way. I remember wearing Neneh Cherry inspired earings so heavy, my earlobes almost ripped open. Long earings FTW. The pompoms are my faves.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources