Are Square-Toe Shoes Back in Fashion’s Good Graces?

HEAR. US. OUT. For years, the square-toe shoe has been met with negativity. But the unstoppable rise of the ugly shoe (see: Gucci’s sock sandal, the Teva x Ugg collaboration and Balenciaga’s recent platform take on Crocs) has seemingly ushered in a renewed acceptance of this sharp-edged shape. Yep, the fashion elite are giving the long-loathed footwear silhouette their blessing and we are here for it.

Spotted on every SS18 catwalk in the game including Marc Jacobs, Coach and Dries Van Noten, the trend is upon us whether we like it (now) or not. We’re thinking it’s time to lose that sky-high Louboutin heel at the club and slip into this chic, angular shape. Pair those square toes with a midi dress or pant suit and jaunty socks, and they’re sure to turn heads.

Take a deep breath and get ready to be inspired by these fancy feet.

Versus Versace

Previous 1. Versus Versace

2. Emporio Armani

3. Dries van Noten

4. Concept Korea

5. Ermanno Scervino

6. Marc Jacobs

7. Stella McCartney

8. A.W.A.K.E.

9. Lanvin

10. Joseph

11. Preen

12. Ermanno Scervino

13. Dries van Noten

14. Emporio Armani

15. Preen

16. Gucci

17. Concept Korea

18. Dolce & Gabbana

19. A.W.A.K.E.

20. Joseph

21. Christian Siriano

22. Concept Korea

23. Christian Siriano

24. Stella McCartney

25. Lanvin

26. Coach Next

