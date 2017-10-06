Are Square-Toe Shoes Back in Fashion’s Good Graces?

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Spotted on every SS18 catwalk in the game including Marc Jacobs, Coach and Dries Van Noten, the trend is upon us whether we like it (now) or not. We’re thinking it’s time to lose that sky-high Louboutin heel at the club and slip into this chic, angular shape. Pair those square toes with a midi dress or pant suit and jaunty socks, and they’re sure to turn heads.
Take a deep breath and get ready to be inspired by these fancy feet.