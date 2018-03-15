Shop Spring’s Biggest Shoe Trend—Starting at Just $40

If you’re only going to wear one pair of shoes this spring, make it a slingback. Last year’s crisp white sneakers and OTT embellished slides are taking a backseat to the ladylike shoe this season, and we’re not mad about it.

Here’s why: The surprisingly versatile style goes with everything, from your 9-to-5 workwear to your special-occasion dresses to your cut-off denim. Also? There are options with heels (kitten, mostly) and without—and both are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. Best of all, you can get an insanely stylish pair for less than your last Uber Eats delivery.

Need some more convincing? Scroll through for 12 of our fave spring 2018 slingbacks on the market now, and just try to resist adding them to your cart.

Pointy Sling Back, $40, dynamiteclothing.com

