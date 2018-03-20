Bright Red Is the Hottest Update For Your Spring Coat

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
As the warm weather draws closer, it’s time to think about ditching your bulky winter coat in favour of a lightweight transitional jacket. Traditionally, basic black and classic camel are the colours that dominate our outerwear wardrobe, but for spring 2018 we’re seeing red. Statement-making jackets in this bright and bold hue are taking over our feeds—and our closets.
We’re mostly seeing this bright shade on trench or wrap coats that fall to the knee and feature a belted detail at the waist. They vary in structure, showing up in both stiff and tailored silhouettes and looser versions, but the good news is, both silhouettes look just as awesome with your workwear as with your fave denim.