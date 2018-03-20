Bright Red Is the Hottest Update For Your Spring Coat

Say goodbye to your antique camel-coloured coat in favour of this brighter, bolder version

0

As the warm weather draws closer, it’s time to think about ditching your bulky winter coat in favour of a lightweight transitional jacket. Traditionally, basic black and classic camel are the colours that dominate our outerwear wardrobe, but for spring 2018 we’re seeing red. Statement-making jackets in this bright and bold hue are taking over our feeds—and our closets.

We’re mostly seeing this bright shade on trench or wrap coats that fall to the knee and feature a belted detail at the waist. They vary in structure, showing up in both stiff and tailored silhouettes and looser versions, but the good news is, both silhouettes look just as awesome with your workwear as with your fave denim.

Celebs like Bella Hadid and Blake Lively have already been stepping out in versions of this fire outerwear trend and soon, you could be, too. Don’t know where to start? Here are the best red spring jackets for every budget, starting at just $61.

1 of 10

Previous
Next

Long Trench Coat, $110, dynamiteclothing.com

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery

Related:

Shop Spring’s Biggest Shoe Trend—Starting at Just $40
These Are the Only 10 Items You Need to Update Your Wardrobe For Spring
This Is the Perfect Way to Wear Your Booties Into Spring

Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources