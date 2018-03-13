These Are the Only 10 Items You Need to Update Your Wardrobe For Spring

There’s no time like spring for a little closet refresh. But who has the cash to keep up with the trends every year? We’ve taken stock of the season’s runways from New York to Paris, and narrowed them all down to 10 essentials you can add to the mix to make it feel like you’ve got a whole new wardrobe without overhauling everything.

From belt bags at shows like Gucci, Fendi and Balenciaga to plastic footwear from Chanel and Off-White, this spring’s standout accessories will breathe new life into your old basics. And we can’t resist a statement piece, like a sharp blazer, in the season’s ice cream pastels à la Victoria Beckham.

Scroll through for spring’s essential trends, and where to shop them now.

(Photo: ImaxTree) See-through shoes Shown at: Off-White spring 2018

