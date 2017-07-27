Sports Illustrated Reveals Extended-Size Swimsuits—and We’re Obsessed

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A model stuns in a metallic one piece swimsuit at Sports Illustrated swimsuit at Miami Swim Week. (Photo: Getty)
Sports Illustrated is making a major splash rn. At Miami Swim Week, the brand revealed that they will be making a line of extended-sizing swimwear and we are so here for it. The collection of sexy, body-positive suits will be available up to a size 20 (*insert raising hands emoji here*).
Gorgeous, curvy models strutted down the runway in the new collection which consists of cool one-pieces (think holographic materials and sexy cut-out details) and trendy two-piece separates. The pieces are flattering, modern and cute, unlike many of the frumpy, old-school styles that are often found in the plus-size swimsuit section.
A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on
Like what you see? You’ll have to wait a few months to get your hands on the collection, as it isn’t set to launch until early 2018. But you’ll be happy to know that it’s mega-affordable, with suits starting at just $50.