Sports Illustrated Reveals Extended-Size Swimsuits—and We're Obsessed

Marking our calendars for early 2018 when this epic line is set to launch!

  0
sports illustrated swimsuit 2

A model stuns in a metallic one piece swimsuit at Sports Illustrated swimsuit at Miami Swim Week. (Photo: Getty)

Sports Illustrated is making a major splash rn. At Miami Swim Week, the brand revealed that they will be making a line of extended-sizing swimwear and we are so here for it. The collection of sexy, body-positive suits will be available up to a size 20 (*insert raising hands emoji here*).

Gorgeous, curvy models strutted down the runway in the new collection which consists of cool one-pieces (think holographic materials and sexy cut-out details) and trendy two-piece separates. The pieces are flattering, modern and cute, unlike many of the frumpy, old-school styles that are often found in the plus-size swimsuit section.

Like what you see? You’ll have to wait a few months to get your hands on the collection, as it isn’t set to launch until early 2018. But you’ll be happy to know that it’s mega-affordable, with suits starting at just $50.

