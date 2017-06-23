5 Trends to Shop for a Socks & Sandals Look That Won’t Remind You of Grandpa

As warmer weather has been playing a cruel game of cat and mouse lately, it’s only natural to long for the day you can finally dust off your sorely missed sandals and start to live your best summer self. For those of us who end up spending more than our fair share of a paycheck (guilty) on multiple pairs of sandals for occasions ranging from camping to weddings, we know the pain of putting those pretty purchases away come cooler weather. Enter socks and sandals.

The latest trend embraced on runways and the feet of the hottest street style stars for months (think Kendall at Cannes) is the perfect solution to getting more bang for your buck. Even if “socks and sandals” brings to mind cringe-worthy memories of grandpa mowing the lawn or a deep-seated fear of breaking a cardinal fashion rule, we love it for the functionality (read: money saving) factor of postponing a pedicure while being able to break out your sandals no matter the temperature. Not to mention it’s comfy as hell.

Rule number one of pulling off the new cool-girl look is having the confidence to own it. Rule number two? A great pair of sandals. We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up five socks and sandals looks to shop so that even the most novice of trend-goers can fully appreciate the power of transforming a staple sandal.

So whether you’re stepping up your everyday-wear game or going for an easy day to night transition look, it all starts with a solid pair of sandals able to stand on their own—followed by a cute pair of socks to match.

1 of 30 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Instagram.com/knitsbyday) Trend 1: Birkenstocks-inspired

Related:

25 Comfy T-Shirt Dresses You’ll Def Live In This Summer

You Can Now Buy Designer Shoes for Less Than $150 at This Store

21 Sunny Summer Hats You’ll Want to Wear Beyond Just the Beach

