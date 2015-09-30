SlayLadySlay: September’s Best Dressed

September 30: Kendall Jenner

Paris Fashion Week has just begun and model-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner has already turned sidewalk into catwalk with this no-holds-barred ensemble. (For more street style slayage, check out our #PFW gallery!) What do we call this mock-turtleneck-meets-halter top? We’re not sure, but we love how she paired it with a cool cropped trouser and one of fall’s biggest shoe trends, the mannish loafer. #SlayedIt! Slay or nay? Tell us on Twitter or Facebook, or in the comments below.