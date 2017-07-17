Clear Heels That Won’t Make You Look You’re in a Coyote Ugly Reboot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Think of them as Cinderella’s glass slipper, 2017 edition.
Whether it’s a Lucite heel, a clear PVC strap or the whole shoe, transparency is all the rage when it comes to footwear, and everyone from Chrissy Teigen to former FLARE cover star Bella Hadid has been seen reppin’ the trend. The fashion community agrees: see-through shoes ruled the accessories game at the resort 2018 collections from Louis Vuitton, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Huishan Zhang.
We’ve rounded up the 17 of the freshest heels to strut your stuff and channel your inner Riri. We’ll give you a minute to make those pedicure appointments, cause there’s no hiding here.