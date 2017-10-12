10 Super Cute Products Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Canada

October may have some people seeing orange and black, but here at FLARE, we’re all about the pink. Brands are getting behind Breast Cancer Awareness month by releasing limited-edition products with a portion of proceeds going towards research and patient-support organizations. And for good reason: According to the Canadian Cancer Society, one out of every eight women will experience breast cancer in their lifetime, making it the most common cancer among Canadian women. This year alone, an estimated 26,300 women will receive this life-changing diagnosis. Think about your girl squad and let that stat sink in.

The mortality rate associated with this disease is decreasing thanks to advances in medical treatment and early detection, but there is still more to be done. A lot more. That’s why the Canadian Cancer Society organizes its annual Run for the Cure in cities across Canada and Rethink Breast Cancer hosts Boobyball, which will be taking place in Toronto (Oct. 13), Calgary (Oct. 14), Vancouver (Oct. 21), Ottawa (Oct. 27) and Halifax (Oct. 28).

If you aren’t able to run or attend the rager that is Boobyball (fun fact: this year’s theme is “Let’s Get Physical,” i.e. 80s aerobics, and we are all about it), consider showing support with your wallet. This year’s offerings include everything from beauty prods and jewellery to cheeky H&M t-shirts designed by Sid Lee and TBH, we want it all. So don’t pick just any pink items; here are some super chic ways to show your support for Canadian breast cancer organizations now, and all year round.

100% of thes amazing t-shirts (you seriously need to check out all of the designs) will go back to Rethink Breast Cancer during the month of October, with a minimum donation of $5,000. 8008135 tee, $18, hm.com (in-store only)

2. You can never have too many pairs of statement earrings! This month, $10 from every order will be donated to Rethink Breast Cancer. Ossie Earrings, $119, jenny-bird.ca.

3. During the month of October, this Kelowna-based skin care line will donate 50% of proceeds from the Crystal Love line to The Canadian Breast Cancer Support Fund and The Pink Fund. Crystal Love Body Serum, $70, crystalhills.com

4. For each Kate Middleton-inspired blazer sold in the month of October, Smythe will donate $50 to Rethink Breast Cancer. Smythe Limited Edition Pink Duchess Blazer, $595, shopsmythe.ca (currently on preorder)

5. Now is the time that your lipstick obsession will finally pay off! In October, 10% of the sales of all lipsticks and lip glosses will go to Rethink Breast Cancer, plus they’ll throw in an extra $1 for every selfie tagged with #GeeKissesForACause, with a minmum donation of $2,500. Gee Beauty Buh Bye Lipstick, $28, geebeauty.ca

6. Need a new bra? For the month of October, ADDITION ELLE is donating $5 for every 2 bras sold to the Canadian Cancer Society. Crushed Velvet Bralette, $40, additionelle.com

7. Love Barbie? Than you’ll love this. Throughout October, 100% of profits from the Ardene Foundation x Barbie collection will go back to Rethink Breast Cancer, with a minimum donation of $5,000 and a maximum donation of $10,000. Girl Power Tour Barbie Tee, $20, ardene.com

8. While bathroom tissue might not be glamourous, the fact that $0.25 from the sale of every package goes to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation in the month of October definitely is! Cashmere Ultra 3 Toilet Paper, $8 to $12, cashmere.ca for store locations

9. Until October 31st, Saks Fitfth Avenue will be donating 100% of proceeds from this Missoni t-shirt to local cancer charities including Rethink Breast Cancer. Key To The Cure T-shirt, $45, saksfifthavenue.com

10. Stock up on lip balm this month because 100% of proceeds of EOS’s Cocunut Milk and Strawberry Sorbet lip balm this month will go towards Rethink Breast Cancer. EOS Visibly Soft Coconut Milk Lip Balm, $4, shoppersdrugmart.ca Next

