In the history of television, you’d be hard pressed to find a show that had as big of an impact on the fashion world as Sex and the City. From Carrie’s crazy covetable shoe collection to her penchant for making even the most difficult-to-wear clothing combos look cute, there was never any shortage of style inspo to be found in each episode. In honour of the show’s 19th anniversary this year, we’ve compiled a list of the best Sex and the City styling tricks that we still incorporate into our looks today.

1 of 15 Previous Next Tumblr

1. Sweatpants and heels *do* go together We never thought this could look cute (it’s breaking serious fashion code) but alas we were proven wrong when Carrie rocked this crop sweatpant-heel combo.

Related:

12 Jumpsuits You Can Actually Wear to Work

J. Crew Lowered Its Prices So We Added These 15 Items to Our Cart

Cool Canadian Eyewear Brands You Need to Know