10 Ultimate ’90s Seinfeld Fashion Moments You Can Wear Today

Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer—the other fab four. It’s hard to believe that the groundbreaking comedy premiered 28 years ago today to little acclaim, gaining a following only into its third season and then going on to become one of the best sitcoms ever made. (Don’t @ me.)

What it had from the very first episode, though: an unmistakably of-the-time wardrobe, which meant boxy jackets, billowy tops, bulbous sneakers and unflattering silhouettes for all—serious unfashion—and yet, its sartorial influence is tangible now and somehow works even better. (Blame normcore.)

Take a look at 10 iconic fashion moments from Seinfeld and the modern updates that will let you slyly reference your fave characters. Gold, Jerry, Gold!

Elaine’s Botticellis

There’s complimenting a woman’s shoes—and then there’s using them to bribe a chef to let you know when a TV exec is dining at her restaurant. (We’ve all been there, right?) Elaine’s Italian loafers perfectly capture her laid-back borrowed-from-the-boys ’90s style and we totally get why it was hard for her to part with the pair.

Wear it today

These menswear-inspired loafers have a buckle closure and elongated shape for a sleek and modern silhouette.

J. Crew two-tone loafers, $327, jcrew.com

George’s velvet tracksuit

Though velour tracksuits were most definitely a thing in the early aughts, the prospect of a middle-aged man wearing the slouchy material head-to-toe was pretty unthinkable, especially in the mid-’90s. George finally realized his long-held dream of draping himself in velvet when he started dating a girl who really didn’t care about his looks. Thankfully, the relationship didn’t last long and the velvet went with it.

Wear it today

A strappy velvet dress blended with silk is a much better way to honour the throwback trend.

Wilfred Michelet dress, $225, aritzia.com

Sue Ellen Mischke’s bra-top

It’s almost quaint that in the mid-’90s, the notion of wearing a bra as a top was scandalous enough that a bewitched Jerry and Kramer crash a car while catching a glimpse of Elaine’s frenemy Sue Ellen Mischke (Brenda Strong) peacocking down the street sans shirt, opting for a bra-and-blazer combo. How things have changed.

Wear it today

This badass crop top is perfect for layering or wearing solo and the frilled hemline softens the faux leather look.

Crop top with embroidered hemline, $20, zara.com

Jerry’s puffy shirt

Poor pirate Jerry. Seinfeld inadvertently agrees to wear a hideous tiered blouse on the Today Show, designed by Kramer’s low-talking girlfriend who spoke so quietly nobody could understand her, and an unforgettable TV moment was born.

Wear it today

This airy, sheer peasant top has a pretty embroidered neckline and a back keyhole cutout with tie detail that guarantees you look more boho than buccaneer.

Have It My Way top, $194, freepeople.com





George’s Gore-tex coat

Scary-cold winters are something that most Canadians can relate to, which makes George’s attempt to bundle up in state-of-the-art Gore-tex understandable, even if his voluminous coat makes him an instant punchline and causes some damage at a local wine shop.

Wear it today

A tapered waist and quilted genuine leather makes for a stylish, feminine profile that doesn’t skimp on proper winter weather protection thanks to the puffy down fill and fur-lined hood.

Rudsak Shauna puffer coat, $1,295, rudsak.com

Jerry’s (many, many) Nikes

Blame it on his Peter Pan complex, but Jerry Seinfeld lived in sneakers during the entirety of the show’s run, completing almost every average-white-guy outfit with a pair of Nikes. Real-life Seinfeld is also an avowed sneakerhead with a proper collection and much love for the iconic shoe, as evidenced by the numerous styles he sported on the show and IRL.

Wear it today

A reinvented ‘90s classic that’s designed to stretch with your foot and allows for maximum airflow thanks to Nike Tech Ultramesh—plus, the pastel ombre design offers a contemporary pop of colour at your feet.

Nike Air Huarache Ultra Breathe, $165, nike.com

Kramer’s streamlined Dungarees

A.k.a. skinny jeans. The tall, lean doofus took painted-on pants to the next level with vacuum-sealed denim that he enjoyed for the slim fit but literally couldn’t take off, leading to a handful of misunderstandings, obviously. Kramer truly digs into the concept of suffering for fashion and may have kick-started the skinny jean trend way back in 1996.

Wear it today

Though more eclectic options have been gaining popularity in the realm of denim, skinny jeans have become a wardrobe staple and this version with a raw hem updates the slim leg look.

Paige Hoxton ankle peg Dedee destructed uneven hem, $325, paige.com

George’s fur hat

While her boss was away, Elaine was all about extravagant spending from the J. Peterman catalogue of yuppie goodies, including letting George walk away with an $8,000 Russian sable hat. He ended up using the hairy topper as a leave-behind (a.k.a. an item purposely left behind to encourage another hangout with a girl he likes) and then desperately replacing the original with a rat-fur fake.

Wear it today:

If you’re down with wearing the real stuff, there’s really very little excuse needed to sport this decadent cold-weather hat that will make you look like a glam Bond girl.

Maximilian Furs knit mink fur hat, $373, bloomingdales.com

George’s Timberlands

George is nothing if not a mess of neuroses and his fragile ego will not risk a new love interest seeing him at anything but his ultimate height, thanks to a pair of Timberland boots that afford him an extra inch or two. George is so keen not to lose stature that he even spray-paints the boots black and wears them to a wedding—a faux pas even for him.

Wear it today

It’s true that Timbs have never really gone out of style but there are now more subtle options than the standard tan work boot to choose from, like these hybrid sneaker-boot shoes.

Timberland Killington Chukka Shoes, $120, timberland.com

Jerry’s suede jacket

Sometimes, the right jacket just finds you. After hesitating to dish out serious cash on a new suede coat with candy-stripe lining, Jerry decides he has to have it and almost everyone supports the new addition to his closet—except Elaine’s gruff father, famous author Alton Benes (Lawrence Tierney), who balks when Jerry wears it inside out to protect the delicate fabric against the snow.

Wear it today

Flipping the stripes for a horizontal look and shortening the proportions of this candy-coloured confection satisfies the current appetite for incorporating workwear into your daily wardrobe.

Boutique Moschino striped waffled-knit cotton cropped blazer, $1,102, ifchic.com

Related:

The Single Best Outfit Worn by Each Character on Sex and the City

50 Times Seinfeld Technology Made No Sense to Millennials

15 Carrie Bradshaw Styling Tricks We *Still* Swear By