Sarah Jessica Parker’s New Fashion Line is #BrideGoals (Minus the Big Drama)

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Vivienne Westwood bridal moment was the most OTT look in the first Sex and the City movie. Now the actress and footwear designer—who continued to serve up serious style inspo long after the credits rolled on SATC—is ready to play fashion fairy godmother to brides everywhere.

The Divorce actress just launched her first bridal collection, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Bridal, in collaboration with e-tailer Gilt. “The team there is brilliant and allowed me to be imaginative and take risks,” the star says in a press release from the online shopping hub. “It has been quite fun to play around with colours, fabrics and details to create unique pieces for all kinds of brides.” Made with the “modern, non-conventional” bride in mind, the 10 pieces in the collection range from bodysuits to slip dresses to embellished gowns and range in price from $295 to $2,395 USD. Cost-per-wear could bring this price point down even further, as SJP hopes each style can be worn beyond the big day. “The intent is they should be usable outside of that special occasion,” SJP tells WWD. “Whether you’re the person walking down the aisle, or you’re attending, these are all pieces that should be relevant in your closet.”

I couldn’t help but wonder if it was *actually* possibly to wear a bridal look again, but SJP makes it easier by including pieces that aren’t just classic white. While her sleek dresses are no doubt a minimal bride’s dream come true, the black, blush and blue items would also be a perfect fit for wedding guests attending a summer ceremony. Plus, her bodysuits can be worn under skirts or distressed denim–so you can channel your inner ballerina no matter what the dress code calls for.

Parker likely took a page from her own book when designing these outside-of-the-box looks: she exchanged vows with Matthew Broderick in 1997 in a black spaghetti-strapped Morgane Le Fay. That said, the star has some regrets. “I would do it differently,” she told Andy Cohen in 2016. Perhaps it’s the perfect time for a vow renewal?

