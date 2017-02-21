Danish design duo Saks Potts is taking over fashion week

If you’ve been scrolling through your Instagram feed during NYFW, you’ve probably noticed a lot of influencers tagging Saks Potts in their photos. That’s because Copenhagen-based design duo make statement coats that the style set is seriously crazy for.

Cathrine Saks and Barbara Potts established their line in 2013 with the goal of making unique fuzzy coats in bright colours and playful prints that are cool, modern and—maybe most important for show-goers—warm.

The 22-year-olds are all about creating clothes “for everybody who wants to wear them, whatever age and style,” says Saks. And already they’ve garnered fans like Insta style-stars Emily Weiss, Leandra Medine and Eva Chen. All the subsequent buzz on social media has helped them raise awareness for the brand on an international level. “Denmark is a small country, and we definitely feel honoured that these influential women support us and like to wear our clothes,” she continued.

Not that they necessarily needed much help. Last year, after their colour-blocked Febbe coat was spotted (and heavily photographed) outside the shows at NYFW, Vogue named the statement topper the coat of the season. The whole thing came as a shock to Saks and Potts, who had pretty much just started the company. “Imagine two 22-year-old girls in their apartments in Copenhagen and then the email inbox just goes crazy,” says Saks. “We were so happy, exited and very grateful.”

Starting with statement-making outerwear was an easy decision for the designers, who sell their coats through online retailers like Net-A-Porter. “People in Copenhagen always end up wearing their coats everywhere because the weather doesn’t allow for anything else,” says Saks. When they started sketching designs with multicoloured markers, the idea for the Febbe coat came to life. “The mixing of the colours adds a new modern dimension to the coats, which we like.”

Beyond the cool colour combos, the designers pay close attention to quality, and it’s for good reason. To them, a statement coat is an investment, which should last years and years. “Our intention is to not base our collections on short-term trends, but to create something that works across the seasons,” says Saks of the designers’ philosophy.

Next up? “We have exiting things planned for the near future,” says Saks. “We are still young and absolutely not done learning and developing,” she continues. “You will definitely see more from us.”

And, so we wait.

