14 Covetable Gifts That Ship Rill Quick

For the trendy jet-setter

Impressions Vanity Co. Slaycase Vanity Travel Case, $282, nordstrom.com

Get it quick: Nordstrom offers free standard shipping which is v. chic but if you need it in a pinch, they have express options including rush shipping for $10 (which, P.S., you can take advantage of until Dec. 23 at 12 p.m. EST in order to get it there for the 24th). Handy note: this offer only applies to “qualifying merchandiser” (exceptions that can’t be rushed are things like fragrance) so check their website here for all the details.