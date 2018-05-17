Celebs—Like Justin Bieber—Are Making Rugby Shirts a Thing

Time to raid your collection of high school garb at your parents’ house, because rugby shirts are back! These comfy, often oversized polo shirts with bold stripes in contrasting colours have a collegiate vibe that we can totally get behind.

Thanks to designers incorporating them into their collections and celebs wearing them on repeat, this throwback item is making a serious comeback. Just recently, our boy Justin Bieber stepped out in a maroon and white version of the top, so you know it’s a big deal.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 5, 2018 at 5:24pm PDT

Clueless as to how to style this hyper-sporty piece? Look to none other than J.Crew’s head stylist, Gayle Spanners, for tips. She told Vogue.com, “Layered with an oversize white button-down dress with flat loafers, it’s such a relevant look. I also love the rugby mixed with duchess satin or something more formal, like a tuxedo pant. Or you can button it to the top and wear it with something shiny, like a heel or a big earring.”

Feeling inspired? Scroll through the below gallery of 10 rugby shirts to shop now.

Related:

The Spring Layering Hack Every Fashion Girl Relies On Hard

Random Q: How Do I Get Rid of Acne on My Butt?

The Latest Ugly Shoe Trend Now Comes in Black