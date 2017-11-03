Shop Dupes from Your Fave Riverdale Characters’ Wardrobes

We might not want to wear a sensible sweater every single day (cough, Betty Cooper) or a set of blacakmail pearls on the reg (ahem, Veronica Lodge), but we would def like to borrow *some* pieces straight from the closets of our most beloved Riverdale characters, HBU? Since we aren’t yet clothes-sharing BFFs with Lili, Cami, Madelaine or Marisol, we’ll have to settle for the lookalike version. Here, we trolled online and found cute dupes for all your fave Riverdale fashion moments.

Click on through the gallery below for our picks from each episode and lookalikes you can shop immeds.

(Photo: Netflix Canada) Season 2, episode 1: Veronica’s tartan skirt

2. Chicwish Classy Tartan Bud Skirt in Red, $44, chicwish.com

3. Season 2, episode 1: Betty’s grey peacoat

4. Babaton Tarquin Coat, $298, aritzia.com

5. Season 2, episode 1: Cheryl’s white silk blouse

6. Silk Blouse with Smocking, $99, hm.com

7. Season 2, episode 2: Josie’s black fringe vest and Cheryl's thigh-boot boots

8. BB Dakota Boggs Faux Suede Fringe Vest, $35, nordstromrack.com

9. Burgundy Feature Heel Thigh High Boots, $99, missguidedus.com

10. Season 2, episode 2: Betty's shorts

11. AEO Twill X Midi Short, $51, ae.com

12. Season 2, Episode 3: Toni’s knitted crop top

13. Missguided Pink Fisherman Multi Yarn Cropped Jumper, $49, missguidedus.com

14. Season 2, episode 3: Hermione’s lace dress

15. Lulus Angel In Disguise Burgundy Lace Skater Dress, $95, lulus.com Next