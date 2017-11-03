Shop Dupes from Your Fave Riverdale Characters’ Wardrobes

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We might not want to wear a sensible sweater every single day (cough, Betty Cooper) or a set of blacakmail pearls on the reg (ahem, Veronica Lodge), but we would def like to borrow *some* pieces straight from the closets of our most beloved Riverdale characters, HBU? Since we aren’t yet clothes-sharing BFFs with Lili, Cami, Madelaine or Marisol, we’ll have to settle for the lookalike version. Here, we trolled online and found cute dupes for all your fave Riverdale fashion moments.
Click on through the gallery below for our picks from each episode and lookalikes you can shop immeds.