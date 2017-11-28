12 Fashionable Gift Ideas Inspired by Your Favourite Riverdale Characters

For the Betty or Veronica – or Archie or Jughead – on your list

  0

In Partnership with Amazon Canada

1 of 12

Previous
Next

Stewart & Strauss Navy Blue Wool Gold Leather Letterman Jacket Varsity Jacket, $576, amazon.ca

Previous
Next

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources