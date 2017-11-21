Reigning Champ Has Launched A Women’s Line! See the Full Collection Here

Reigning Champ, the Canadian brand synonymous with cozy AF sportswear, has *finally* launched a women’s version of their core collection, nine staple items that are avails year-round in three classic hues. Can we get an AMEN?! Our go-to retailer for quality staples launched their men’s collection back in 2007, and we’ve been stealing from the boys ever since. So, consider us stoked that the brand has officially given us the gift of chic comfort, now made specifically for the female bod.

In keeping with Reigning Champ’s bomb craftsmanship and integrity, the design process for the women’s line was super thoughtful, ensuring fit, quality and details were just as soft and perfect as the men’s line. The collection includes hoodies, zip ups, crewnecks, t-shirts and sweatpants, all ideal for a night of Netflix and chill, and at totally reasonable prices ($55 to $170). Be sure to cop these cushy threads while you can—no doubt they’ll sell out real quick.

Ringspun Jersey T-Shirt, $55, reigningchamp.com

