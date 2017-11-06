Red Is the New Millennial Pink—here Are 14 Red-Hot Pieces to Buy Now

The power colour red lands with a vengeance this fall, popping up on everything from sleek leather accessories to rich textured jackets to fluid dresses. Go for one statement piece, or throw caution to the wind and layer on multiple shades. We’ve rounded up luxe-looking red clothing and accessory picks from on-point extras to staple wardrobe work horses for you to shop this fall.

Vero Moda Dellie Blouse, $30, thebay.com

