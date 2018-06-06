The Ocean’s 8 Red Carpet Just Ended All Other Red Carpets

It’s safe to say that the all-star female cast of this summer’s hottest blockbuster came to win on the red carpet. Seriously, you can go ahead and give every single one of the Ocean’s 8 actresses awards for their show-stopping ensembles and beauty looks that slayed.

From Rihanna’s iridescent purple Givenchy dress – the one the Internet lovingly termed “disco octopus” – to Cate Blanchett’s sparkly, rainbow-sequined Missoni suit, these A-listers no doubt brought their A-game to the red carpet. And who can blame them? Surely they were well aware that the all-female reboot of the beloved Ocean’s series has been one of the most talked-about films in recent movie-remaking history. And their looks on the New York red carpet for the film’s world premiere proved they’re here to live up to the buzz.

Special mention of the night goes to Awkwafina – the rising star who’s set to the steal the screen in another hotly anticipated summer blockbuster, Crazy Rich Asians, later this summer. Her bridal-inspired Reem Acra gown and sparkly lids gave us the alternative #weddinginspo we never knew we needed.

And we’d be remiss if we didn’t shout out to Sarah Paulson for her furry, highlighter yellow Prada dress that made us want to hug and bow down to her at the same time. We’re here for bold, outside-the-crayon-box fashion on the red carpet every day.

To every other red carpet happening this summer or ever, good luck to you.

