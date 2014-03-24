The Juno Awards Rap Artist Shad’s Style

The Juno Awards celebrates the music industry’s best in Canadian talent, and Flare is excited to be travelling to Winnipeg this weekend (March 28-30). To prepare, we zeroed in on nominated Canadian boys with the best personal style. Each gent is unique, and each has been generous in sharing his favourite Canadian designers, brands, shops and hideouts. First up: London, Ontario native, Shad.
Shad’s fourth album, Flying Colours, is nominated for Rap Recording of the Year at the 2014 Juno Awards.
What’s your favourite pair of shoes right now?
I’m rocking my black Nike Frees a lot right now. I’m not in love with them, but they were free (excuse the pun) and they’re super comfortable. And I think they qualify as “normcore” which is a bonus.
Was there a particular sweater that kept you warm all winter?
I wore my maroon Manifesto sweatshirt all winter, and my black leather bomber from Roots.
What would you like to wear to the Junos?
I have a black suit. I might wear that if it still fits me, or perhaps something from 18 waits.
Who inspired your style as a kid?
I liked Grand Puba, Pharcyde, Common. They had the regular hip hop thing going with a little mature flavour to it – loose khakis with nice boots, cool rugby shirts and button-ups. Typically Tommy, Timberland, and Polo.
