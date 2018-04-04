Yes, You Can Wear Pants to Prom—In Fact, We Encourage It

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Why limit your prom options to traditional floor-length gowns and typical fit-and-flare dresses? It’s 2018! And pants are in for prom in more ways than one. Think: jumpsuits, wide-leg pants and chic tuxedo looks—we’re so on board.
Here are just a few reasons why you should hop on the pants for prom trend. First, most options can be found at everyday shopping faves like Forever 21 and Zara, so you don’t need to step foot anywhere near the tacky bridesmaids section of your local bridal boutique. Second, unlike the other elaborate frocks hiding in the back of your closet, this ensemble won’t be a one-hit wonder. You can wear this lewk in many different combinations well after the big night. Best of all? You’ll be uber comfortable while you dance the night away.
If you’re stuck on how to rock pants for prom, take notes from celebs like Gigi Hadid, who makes a bold red pantsuit look effortless, or look to Constance Wu, who makes a statement in a colourful sequin jumpsuit.
Bottom line? You don’t have to say yes to the dress to be a Prom Kween.