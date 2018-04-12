Graduating This Year? Peep 2018’s Top Prom Corsage Trends

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prom corsage ideas are probs not at the top of your list when researching for the big night, especially when you have, like, 348 other things (like your outfit, shoes and beauty look…) to prepare. But hear us out: the right corsage can make—or break—your look.
Aimé suggests opting for either large, bold blooms, like ranunculus, or going the total opposite route and with a very natural, organic look. Think succulents, thistles and other greenery that could be picked out of your garden.
Further, Aimé points out that corsages are becoming more modern. Gone are the days of perfectly done-up arrangements with bows and stretchy white elastics. The corsages of 2018 are smaller and feature beautiful ribbon or fabrics to tie the arrangement onto the wrist.
Scroll through the gallery below for all the inspo you need and bring a screenshot of your fave to your florist before the big day.