Super Cute Pride Merch that Gives Back to the LGBTQ Community

We’re all about dressing for the occasion, and when you can do that and support a cause, that’s twice as nice

You already know what Pride events you’re going to, but you might not know what you’re wearing yet. Of course, rainbow anything is the number one go-to for the festivities, but it’s extra awesome if you can don those stripes and give back to the community at the same time.

Fortunately, there are tons of brands you already love that are selling cool clothing and accessories that fit this criteria. Here, eight of our top picks for Pride—all of which are donating a percentage of profits (in one case, a full 100%!) to great causes, whether it’s donating to the It Gets Better Project or funding services for LGBTQ youth.

Rainbow Mickey Collection Hat, $26, shopdisney.com

Disney is donating 10% of the profits from every Rainbow Mickey item sold through the end of June to GLSEN, and organization that works towards making all schools an inclusive space for every student, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

