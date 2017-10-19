21 Pretty Bras That Are Meant To Be Seen Under See-Through Shirts

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sheer tops are taking over! The see-through look can be a bit intimidating at first, but there’s an easy trick it pulling it off: Balance. In cooler months, a lighter top pairs well with denim, this season’s breakout plaid print suits or skirts that play with proportions.
Also important: what you wear under your top when taking the trend for a spin. Trust us, if you’re wearing a sheer shirt, you need a display-worthy bra to pair with it. Below, shop 19 amazingly pretty bras that are definitely meant to be seen.