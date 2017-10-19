21 Pretty Bras That Are Meant To Be Seen Under See-Through Shirts

For all those times you dare to bare your bra

  0

Sheer tops are taking over! The see-through look can be a bit intimidating at first, but there’s an easy trick it pulling it off: Balance. In cooler months, a lighter top pairs well with denim, this season’s breakout plaid print suits or skirts that play with proportions.

Also important: what you wear under your top when taking the trend for a spin. Trust us, if you’re wearing a sheer shirt, you need a display-worthy bra to pair with it. Below, shop 19 amazingly pretty bras that are definitely meant to be seen.

1 of 21

Previous
Next

Lace Bra, $30, hm.com

Previous
Next

Related:
Celebs are Low-Key Loving This Cool, Affordable Jacket Right Now
Baddiewinkle, 89-Year-Old Instagram Star, on Why It’s Never Too Late to Do What You Want
Curtain Bangs Are Beyond Chic and Seriously Easy to Manage. Here’s How

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources