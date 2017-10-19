21 Pretty Bras That Are Meant To Be Seen Under See-Through Shirts

Sheer tops are taking over! The see-through look can be a bit intimidating at first, but there’s an easy trick it pulling it off: Balance. In cooler months, a lighter top pairs well with denim, this season’s breakout plaid print suits or skirts that play with proportions.

Also important: what you wear under your top when taking the trend for a spin. Trust us, if you’re wearing a sheer shirt, you need a display-worthy bra to pair with it. Below, shop 19 amazingly pretty bras that are definitely meant to be seen.

1. Lace Bra, $30, hm.com

2. Ashley Graham Diva Bra, $70, additionelle.com

3. Floral Lace Bralette, $124, aninebing.com

4. Parker Bra, $82, maryyoung.ca

5. New Look Velvet Lace Insert Bralette, $27, asos.com

6. Fleur du Mal Stretch-Silk Soft-Cup Triangle Bra, $150, net-a-porter.com

7. Versace Stretch Cotton Push Up Bra, $376, garmentquarter.com

8. Live, Laugh, Lounge Lace Bralette in Burgundy, $20, modcloth.com

9. Out From Under Cynthia Lace Bralette, $29, urbanoutfitters.com

10. Front-Close Bralette, $26, victoriassecret.com

11. Lightly Lined Balconnet Bra, $47, lasenza.ca

12. Simone Perele Flirt Underwire Triangle Bra, $144, nordstrom.com

13. Hanky Panky Signature Lace Bralette, $96, nordstrom.com

14. La Perla Laced V-Bra, $491, farfetch.com

15. Chantal Thomass Lace Bra, $294, stylebop.com

16. Bralette 1337, $28, oakandfort.ca

17. Lace Triangle Bra, $48, freepeople.com

18. Every Breath You Take Velvet Bralette, $38, nastygal.com

19. The Constant Maslow Bra, $45, aritzia.com

20. Wonderbra Underwire Cami Bra, $43, sears.ca

21. Bralette, $30, lavieenrose.com Next

