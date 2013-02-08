The Prada woman is no wallflower, and Miuccia Prada bends preconceptions of progressive femininity in conveying this enduring theme. Behold the Italian’s avant-garde Spring/Summer 2013 video campaign: a hypnotic journey into Prada’s secret garden, where models roam in stiff satin and embroidered origami blossoms—clothes that are an extension of the notion that Miuccia’s girls have substance but are as light as a flower.

Revealed Friday, the short features 10 women—enter Vanessa Axente, Saskia de Brauw, Irina Kravchenko, Eva Herzigova, Sung Hee, Irene Hiemstra, Kirsten Owen, Sasha Pivovarova, Maartje Verhoef and Raquel Zimmermann—as they trigger a chain of cause and effect. Steven Meisel captures the troop as they bloom into elegant weapons of destruction: pulling petals, knocking over vases, swiveling and counting.

The campaign highlights the duality in the spring collection—think dark-to-light looks, and tough duchesse satin. By the time the short comes to a close, Miuccia’s converted even the strongest of rational believers into an existentialist. Take a look for yourself.